Court awards murder convict capital punishment, sends 2 others to prison for life

ISLAMABAD - A court of law in federal capital on Fri­day awarded death sen­tence to a murder con­vict while sent two of his accomplices behind the bars for life. The court also imposed fine of Rs 50,000 to murder convict, who has been identified as Ikram Khan. Those who were given life sentence by the court are included Wazir Sultan and Fai­zan Khan. In 2022, the officials of Police Sta­tion Tarnool had reg­istered a case against the troika for murder­ing a man and injuring three others during a brawl. All accused were arrested by the police. According to Islamabad Capital Police spokes­man, the investigators of Homicide Investiga­tion Unit of PS Tarnool conducted an effective investigation, gathering solid evidence in the murder and attempted murder case while us­ing modern techniques and scientific means, completing the chal­lan and presenting it in court. Based on this, the court handed down sentences to the three accused involved in the murder and at­tempted murder case. Accused Ikram Khan was sentenced to death and fined Rs500,000, while Wazir Sultan and Faizan Khan were sen­tenced to life imprison­ment and ordered to pay compensation for the victim’s family, he said. The accused had killed a person and in­jured three others dur­ing a fight in the Tarnol area in 2022. The in­vestigation team gath­ered solid evidence and completed the challan, and the prosecution team pursued the case in light of the evidence.