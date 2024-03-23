Court awards murder convict capital punishment, sends 2 others to prison for life

ISLAMABAD - A court of law in federal capital on Friday awarded death sentence to a murder convict while sent two of his accomplices behind the bars for life. The court also imposed fine of Rs 50,000 to murder convict, who has been identified as Ikram Khan. Those who were given life sentence by the court are included Wazir Sultan and Faizan Khan. In 2022, the officials of Police Station Tarnool had registered a case against the troika for murdering a man and injuring three others during a brawl. All accused were arrested by the police. According to Islamabad Capital Police spokesman, the investigators of Homicide Investigation Unit of PS Tarnool conducted an effective investigation, gathering solid evidence in the murder and attempted murder case while using modern techniques and scientific means, completing the challan and presenting it in court. Based on this, the court handed down sentences to the three accused involved in the murder and attempted murder case. Accused Ikram Khan was sentenced to death and fined Rs500,000, while Wazir Sultan and Faizan Khan were sentenced to life imprisonment and ordered to pay compensation for the victim’s family, he said. The accused had killed a person and injured three others during a fight in the Tarnol area in 2022. The investigation team gathered solid evidence and completed the challan, and the prosecution team pursued the case in light of the evidence.