Crackdown on profiteers accelerated: DC Khairpur

SUKKUR - The district administration Khairpur has intensi­fied price control measures and conducting raids to the violators. Deputy Commissioner, Syed Fawad Ahmed said on Friday ordered that the on­going crackdown against profiteers be expedited. He asked the administrative officers to ensure the implementation of the price lists as the sale of es­sential commodities at more than the fixed prices is not acceptable in any case. He said that special inspections should be carried out on the identification of special branches.

He also asked the price magistrates to remain fully active in the field and take stern action against overcharging. He said that price con­trol magistrates imposed fines on several shop­keepers and sealed various sale points. Some of individuals are facing cases over illegal profi­teering, he said.