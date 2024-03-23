Saturday, March 23, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Crackdown on profiteers accelerated: DC Khairpur

APP
March 23, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

SUKKUR   -  The district administration Khairpur has intensi­fied price control measures and conducting raids to the violators. Deputy Commissioner, Syed Fawad Ahmed said on Friday ordered that the on­going crackdown against profiteers be expedited. He asked the administrative officers to ensure the implementation of the price lists as the sale of es­sential commodities at more than the fixed prices is not acceptable in any case. He said that special inspections should be carried out on the identification of special branches. 

He also asked the price magistrates to remain fully active in the field and take stern action against overcharging. He said that price con­trol magistrates imposed fines on several shop­keepers and sealed various sale points. Some of individuals are facing cases over illegal profi­teering, he said.

Tags:

APP

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-03-22/Lahore/epaper_img_1711079829.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024