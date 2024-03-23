CTD conducts search operation in limits of PS Bhara Kahu

ISLAMABAD - The Counter Terrorism Depart­ment (CTD) of Islamabad Capi­tal Police has conducted a search and combing operation in areas of Bhara Kahu police station to flush out the suspects and ter­rorists in order to maintain law and order during Pakistan Day Parade, a public relations officer said on Friday.

He said that, following the spe­cial directives of Islamabad Cap­ital City Police Officer (ICCPO) Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan, the search and combing operations are be­ing conducted in different areas of the city, to ensure the safety and security of the Islamabad cit­izens.

Following these orders, a search and combing operation was conducted in different ar­eas of Bhara Kahu police station by CTD and local police teams. During the search and comb­ing operation 75 suspicious per­sons, 37 houses, 23 motorcycles and 11 motor vehicles were thor­oughly checked, while 05 with­out documents motorcycle were shifted to the police station for further verification purpose. IC­CPO Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan said that the purpose of the search and combing operations was to heighten the security in the fed­eral capital.

All zonal officers were direct­ed to continue these operations in their respective areas. Citizens are also requested to cooperate with police during the checking.