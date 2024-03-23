CTD conducts search operation in limits of PS Bhara Kahu

ISLAMABAD - The Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) of Islamabad Capital Police has conducted a search and combing operation in areas of Bhara Kahu police station to flush out the suspects and terrorists in order to maintain law and order during Pakistan Day Parade, a public relations officer said on Friday.
He said that, following the special directives of Islamabad Capital City Police Officer (ICCPO) Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan, the search and combing operations are being conducted in different areas of the city, to ensure the safety and security of the Islamabad citizens.
Following these orders, a search and combing operation was conducted in different areas of Bhara Kahu police station by CTD and local police teams. During the search and combing operation 75 suspicious persons, 37 houses, 23 motorcycles and 11 motor vehicles were thoroughly checked, while 05 without documents motorcycle were shifted to the police station for further verification purpose. ICCPO Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan said that the purpose of the search and combing operations was to heighten the security in the federal capital.
All zonal officers were directed to continue these operations in their respective areas. Citizens are also requested to cooperate with police during the checking.