Dacoit arrested after encounter, say Police

FAISALABAD - A proclaimed offender/ dacoit was arrested after an en­counter with Lundian­wala Police, on Friday. The accused, identi­fied as Babar Hussain Babri, son of Khizar Hayat, was wanted by the police in more than 50 cases of dacoity. A police spokesperson said that a police party signaled three men rid­ing a motorcycle to stop near Sufi De Kothi on Ja­ranwala-Bucheki Road. However, they acceler­ated the bike and also opened fire at the po­lice party. In retaliation, the police arrested an injured dacoit, who was rushed to a hospital by a Rescue 1122 vehicle.