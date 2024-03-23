Saturday, March 23, 2024
Dacoit arrested after encounter, say Police

Staff Reporter
March 23, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Multan

FAISALABAD   -   A proclaimed offender/ dacoit was arrested after an en­counter with Lundian­wala Police, on Friday. The accused, identi­fied as Babar Hussain Babri, son of Khizar Hayat, was wanted by the police in more than 50 cases of dacoity. A police spokesperson said that a police party signaled three men rid­ing a motorcycle to stop near Sufi De Kothi on Ja­ranwala-Bucheki Road. However, they acceler­ated the bike and also opened fire at the po­lice party. In retaliation, the police arrested an injured dacoit, who was rushed to a hospital by a Rescue 1122 vehicle.

Staff Reporter

