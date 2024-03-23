Saturday, March 23, 2024
Death toll from shooting at Moscow concert hall rises to 93

Anadolu
2:44 PM | March 23, 2024
Death toll from shooting at the Crocus City concert hall in Moscow region has risen to 93, the Russian Investigative Committee said on Saturday. As many as 145 others got injured.

The investigative body said the figure is likely to increase as experts continue collecting bodies, and identified gunshot wounds and poisoning from combustion products as the most common cause of death.

Gunmen opened fire late Friday as rock band Picnic was about to perform at the Crocus City Hall just west of Moscow.

The terrorists used flammable liquid to set the hall on fire, which spread at a huge area of almost 13,000 square meters quickly, the agency said, adding that the attackers had automatic weapons.

