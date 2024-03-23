DIG Prisons visits District Jail Shahpur

SARGODHA - Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Prisons Sargodha Region Saeedul­lah Gondal said on Friday that the provincial government was striving to ensure the maximum facilities to prisoners through jail reforms.

During a visit to the District Jail Shahpur, he said the provincial gov­ernment had initiated different proj­ects to bring about a positive change in lives of prisoners after comple­tion of their imprisonment period.

Later on, the DIG also visited barracks, kitchen and hospital of the jail, and directed officers con­cerned to ensure good quality food for prisoners.