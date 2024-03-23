Diplomacy First

Following the attack on Frontier Corps on March 16, Pakistan has carried out air strikes against Hafiz Gul Bahadur Group targets inside Afghanistan. The Taliban administration con­tinues to respond aggressively, firing heavy weapons into Pakistan from across the border in retaliation, yet Pakistan’s approach still seems to be gravitating towards diplomacy.

There is a clear reason for this. Even though the recent border fence was set in place to eradicate the terrorist activities conducted by TTP, it cannot completely to cater to this issue by itself.

The border region serves as a haven for several terrorist organisa­tions. The rugged and sparsely populated terrain is a perfect hide­out for these groups since this region lacks effective governance by the authorities of both states. A unilateral operation from the Pak­istani side can only achieve so much. As we have seen in the past, militant retreat across the porous border to strike at a different lo­cation. Only with Afghanistan’s cooperation at the other side of the border can end the threat permanently.

Sharing a border means sharing the responsibility that comes with it. Pakistan’s efforts to promote prosperity in the region signal its commitment to bringing peace into the lives of the Pashtuns inhabit­ing it. Prioritising the peace of the people is what both nations should focus on. Armed conflict must take a back seat in this situation. Paki­stan clarified that the air strikes targeted terrorist hideouts and not the Afghan government, emphasising its motive to collaborate with Afghanistan to put an end to the extremism created by the TTP. The onus is now on the Aghan government to help Pakistan combat ter­rorism, prioritising national security. Any nation would retaliate and respond aggressively if the lives of the citizens were at stake.

Despite tensions escalating between the two nations, Pakistan’s avoidance of an armed conflict is the right way to approach this at­mosphere. By engaging in open dialogue with Afghanistan, Pakistan has made its demand for prioritising national security clear. Afghani­stan must heed this call and join hands with Pakistan to promote re­gional security. The two nations owe it to the communities to undo the damage that has already been done and work towards prosperity