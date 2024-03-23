District admin Matiari sets up five procurement centres for wheat

HYDERABAD - The district administration Matiari has finalized arrangements for purchasing wheat from the farmers of the district, and for this, some five procurement centers have been established in the district to buy thirteen thousand metric tons of wheat.
A meeting of the officers of the Food and Revenue departments under the chairmanship of Additional Deputy Commissioner-I Noor Ahmad Khahro, was held at Deputy Commissioner office here on Friday.
The meeting was attended by Additional Deputy Commissioner-II Monis Ahmed, District Food Controller Ahsanullah Kori, Vice President of Sindh Abadgar Board Syed Nadeem Shah, Assistant Commissioner Matiari Abdul Sattar Shaikh, Assistant Commissioner Hala Abid Qamar, Assistant Commissioner Saeedabad Saud Khan Lund and others.