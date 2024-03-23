District admin Matiari sets up five procurement centres for wheat

HYDERABAD - The district administration Matiari has finalized arrangements for purchasing wheat from the farm­ers of the district, and for this, some five procure­ment centers have been established in the district to buy thirteen thousand metric tons of wheat.

A meeting of the officers of the Food and Rev­enue departments under the chairmanship of Additional Deputy Commissioner-I Noor Ahmad Khahro, was held at Deputy Commissioner office here on Friday.

The meeting was attended by Additional Deputy Commissioner-II Monis Ahmed, District Food Controller Ahsanullah Kori, Vice President of Sindh Abadgar Board Syed Nadeem Shah, Assistant Commissioner Matiari Abdul Sattar Shaikh, Assistant Commissioner Hala Abid Qa­mar, Assistant Commissioner Saeedabad Saud Khan Lund and others.