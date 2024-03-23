Dozens of Rohingya feared dead or missing at sea as Indonesia ends search

MEULABOH, INDONESIA - Dozens of Rohingya refugees are feared dead or missing after their boat capsized off Indone­sia’s westernmost coast this week, the United Nations said Friday, as local rescuers called off the search despite survivor accounts many were swept away.

The mostly Muslim Rohingya are heavily perse­cuted in Myanmar, and thousands risk their lives each year on long and expensive sea journeys, often on flimsy boats, to try to reach Malaysia or Indonesia. Authorities staged a dramatic rescue Thursday of 69 Rohingya who had been adrift at sea for weeks before their boat and another try­ing to help them capsized a day earlier, with many found clinging to the hull of an overturned vessel.

Survivors told local authorities that as many as 151 refugees were onboard the boat.