Dozens of Rohingya feared dead or missing at sea as Indonesia ends search

Agencies
March 23, 2024
Newspaper, International

MEULABOH, INDONESIA  -  Dozens of Rohingya refugees are feared dead or missing after their boat capsized off Indone­sia’s westernmost coast this week, the United Nations said Friday, as local rescuers called off the search despite survivor accounts many were swept away.

The mostly Muslim Rohingya are heavily perse­cuted in Myanmar, and thousands risk their lives each year on long and expensive sea journeys, often on flimsy boats, to try to reach Malaysia or Indonesia. Authorities staged a dramatic rescue Thursday of 69 Rohingya who had been adrift at sea for weeks before their boat and another try­ing to help them capsized a day earlier, with many found clinging to the hull of an overturned vessel. 

Survivors told local authorities that as many as 151 refugees were onboard the boat.

