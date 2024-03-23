Saturday, March 23, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

ECP notifies returned candidates on Senate seats

ECP notifies returned candidates on Senate seats
Our Staff Reporter
March 23, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Islamabad, National

ISLAMABAD  -  The ECP has formally issued a notification of successful candidates of Senate by-elections held on March 14. Accord­ing to the notification, PPP Syed Yousuf Raza Gilani has been notified as Senator on a general seat from Islamabad. On two vacant Senate seats from Sindh, PPP’s Jam Saifullah Dharejo and Muhammad Aslam Abro have been notified as elected. Abdul Qudoos Bizenjo of PPP, JUI-F Abdul Shakoor Khan Ghaibai and Mir Dostain Khan of PML-N have been notified as Sena­tors from Balochistan.

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-03-22/Lahore/epaper_img_1711079829.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024