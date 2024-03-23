ECP notifies returned candidates on Senate seats

ISLAMABAD - The ECP has formally issued a notification of successful candidates of Senate by-elections held on March 14. Accord­ing to the notification, PPP Syed Yousuf Raza Gilani has been notified as Senator on a general seat from Islamabad. On two vacant Senate seats from Sindh, PPP’s Jam Saifullah Dharejo and Muhammad Aslam Abro have been notified as elected. Abdul Qudoos Bizenjo of PPP, JUI-F Abdul Shakoor Khan Ghaibai and Mir Dostain Khan of PML-N have been notified as Sena­tors from Balochistan.