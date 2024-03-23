Saturday, March 23, 2024
FDA introducesonline system forpayment of dues

Our Staff Reporter
March 23, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Multan

FAISALABAD  -  The Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) has introduced an online system of payment of dues for the convenience of citizens. Under the system, the dues of property transfer can be paid online in the first phase, while other payments will also be made online soon after the complete data is uploaded. The FDA Director General (DG) Muhammad Asif Chaudhry inaugurated the on­line payment system. Director Finance Yasir Ejaz Chatta, Director State Management Junaid Hasan Manj and other officers were present. The FDA DG termed the launch of the online payment system an important milestone in the development and service delivery of the organisation.

