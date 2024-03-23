Fiscal challenges

I’m reaching out to discuss the economic hurdles confronting the newly elected government, led by Mian Muhammad Shehbaz Shar­if. The upcoming coalition govern­ment faces daunting tasks upon assuming office, burdened by stag­gering levels of both foreign and domestic debt. Total external debt exceeds US$ 131 billion, with do­mestic debt reaching US$ 72.991 trillion in FY23. Additionally, the nation’s foreign exchange reserves are critically low, underscoring the urgent need for the government to prioritise economic stabilization.

Foremost among these econom­ic challenges is the necessity to en­gage in negotiations with the Inter­national Monetary Fund (IMF) for continued support. Pakistan ur­gently requires the next instalment of US$ 700 million to alleviate its financial crisis. Furthermore, the government must address ram­pant inflation, which has soared to unprecedented levels. In January 2024, the State Bank of Pakistan projected inflation rates between 23% to 25%. This inflation dispro­portionately affects the middle and low-income segments of the popu­lation, significantly reducing their purchasing power and exacerbat­ing economic difficulties.

In light of these daunting eco­nomic circumstances, the coalition government must prioritise eco­nomic recovery as a national im­perative. Negotiating with the IMF for financial assistance and imple­menting measures to curb inflation are paramount. The government’s effectiveness will be gauged by its ability to navigate these challenges swiftly and effectively, demonstrat­ing tangible progress in stabilising the economy and improving the livelihoods of the Pakistani people.

MUHAMMAD UMER CHEEMA,

Lahore.