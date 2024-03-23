Fiscal challenges

I’m reaching out to discuss the economic hurdles confronting the newly elected government, led by Mian Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif. The upcoming coalition government faces daunting tasks upon assuming office, burdened by staggering levels of both foreign and domestic debt. Total external debt exceeds US$ 131 billion, with domestic debt reaching US$ 72.991 trillion in FY23. Additionally, the nation’s foreign exchange reserves are critically low, underscoring the urgent need for the government to prioritise economic stabilization.
Foremost among these economic challenges is the necessity to engage in negotiations with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for continued support. Pakistan urgently requires the next instalment of US$ 700 million to alleviate its financial crisis. Furthermore, the government must address rampant inflation, which has soared to unprecedented levels. In January 2024, the State Bank of Pakistan projected inflation rates between 23% to 25%. This inflation disproportionately affects the middle and low-income segments of the population, significantly reducing their purchasing power and exacerbating economic difficulties.
In light of these daunting economic circumstances, the coalition government must prioritise economic recovery as a national imperative. Negotiating with the IMF for financial assistance and implementing measures to curb inflation are paramount. The government’s effectiveness will be gauged by its ability to navigate these challenges swiftly and effectively, demonstrating tangible progress in stabilising the economy and improving the livelihoods of the Pakistani people.
MUHAMMAD UMER CHEEMA,
Lahore.