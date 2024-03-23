Forgotten Oaths

It is not unusual for collectives that are meant to advocate for rights to turn into pressure groups. Young Doctors Association (YDA), it seems, has picked a similar trajectory. Ideally meant to protect young doctors from the bullying of peers in a challeng­ing professional environment, the YDA is backtracking from the es­sential, sacred function that comes with being a medic. On and off protest calls, warnings of shutting down departments, and frequent strikes are damaging to countless ailing patients.

Having a set of demands is one thing but it does not suit the medi­cal profession to halt as a protest. Hospitals never shut down, emer­gencies function round the clock. Well aware of the sensitivity of the role that medics play, it is ruthless of the YDA to call strikes and leave patients unattended. Yes, a delay in disbursement of salaries is a genuine matter that surfaced last week in Multan’s Nishtar Hos­pital. However, boycotting OPDs was an uncalled-for response. Even if the matter of salaries persists, doctors must be on duty.

Back-channel collective action to get the salaries rolling is a right and must be pursued. Those responsible for the delay must face the wrath but no one can be allowed to turn violent. Unfortunate­ly, YDA members are exceedingly showing violence in Lahore. First, the threatening tone used against the medical superintendent at the Services Hospital and then the harassment of women pharmacists at Mayo, locking the purchase section, it is apparent that YDA is us­ing pressure tactics to influence administrative affairs. This is a ma­jor deviation from the Association’s actual purpose.

Demands per the wages and salary issues are genuine. It was the YDA that managed to secure a reasonable increase in salaries for young doctors in Punjab. This was a win both for advocacy and the democratic right to protest. But what YDA is doing now is a mis­use of the voice it earned in a respectable way. Forcefully shutting down facilities, showing aggression, and pressurizing to get illegal house job completion certificates for doctors recruited not on mer­it, is a big fall from the professional Hippocratic oath. YDA will be condemned even by their supporters if it continues to behave like this – undermining their entire movement.