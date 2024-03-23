Saturday, March 23, 2024
Gold rate dips by Rs4,200 per tola

March 23, 2024
ISLAMABAD   -   The per tola price of 24 karat gold witnessed a decrease of Rs4,200 and was sold at Rs228,200 on Friday com­pared to its sale at Rs232,400 on last trading day. The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also decreased by Rs3,600 to Rs195,645 from Rs199,245 whereas the price of 10 gram 22 karat gold went down to Rs179,341 from Rs182,642, the All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported. The price of per tola silver de­creased by Rs.20 to Rs2,580 whereas that of and ten gram silver went up by Rs.17.15 to 2,211.93. The price of gold in the international market de­creased by $40 to $2,285, the Association reported.

