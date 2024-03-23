Govt taking initiatives for Gwadar security

ISLAMABAD - Following the recent terror at­tack in Gwadar city, the government is ramping up efforts on two major security projects in Gwadar as part of its counter-terrorism strategy.

These initiatives aim to enhance security infra­structure and reduce the future risk of terror attacks in the port city.

The two major security projects are the ‘Perimet­ric Security System Project’ and the ‘Gwadar Safe City Project’, Gwadar Pro reported on Friday.

The Perimetric Security System Project is designed to provide comprehensive security coverage for the Gwadar Port Authority Complex, offices linked to GPA, and buildings belonging to the Gwadar Develop­ment Authority (GDA).

An official from GPA informed Gwadar Pro that the project is a built-in multipurpose system capable of detecting threats, conducting surveillance, and ana­lysing attack patterns.

It is being installed with the goal of ensuring a safe and secure environment at the key offices of GPA and GDA. As part of this project, approximately 675 CCTV cameras will be installed to bolster security measures.

The China Communications Construction Compa­ny, in collaboration with a local firm, has teamed up with GPA and the Ministry of Maritime Affairs (MMA) in this endeavour.

Concurrently, the government of Balochistan has accelerated the Gwadar Safe City Project (Phase I) by establishing the Project Management Unit (PMU) and submitting technical and financial feasibility re­ports, in line with the Gwadar Smart Port City Mas­ter Plan 2025.

With an estimated cost of Rs3,325.6 million, the Gwadar Safe City Project is being executed by the Ministry of Homes and Tribal Affairs in collaboration with the Ministry of Science and Technology, under the government of Balochistan.

The project involves laying down optical fibre ca­bles with connectivity extending up to 190 kilo­metres and installing multipurpose cameras at 411 locations.