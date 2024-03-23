Govt to pay debts on time: Aurangzeb

Finance minister says country heading towards economic stability n Pakistan to issue Panda Bonds worth $300 million this year n Says Pakistan will discuss EFF with IMF in Washington next month but quantum of loan is not clear yet n US has also been very supportive in Pak-IMF deal.

LAHORE - Finance Minister Mu­hammad Aurangzeb said Thursday that Pak­istan will issue Panda Bonds worth 300 mil­lion dollars this year to tap Chinese market.

In an interview with Bloomberg, he said China is the second largest bond market in the world and Chinese investors can take ad­vantage of Panda bonds.

The minister said ini­tially bonds worth 250 million to 300 million dollars will be issued and volume of Panda bonds will be enhanced at a later stage.

He said government’s cash balances heading in the right direc­tion towards economic sta­bility. Muhammad Aurang­zeb made it clear that the payments are unlikely to put pressure on the currency. He expressed the confidence that Pakistani rupee will hopeful­ly remain stable. The finance minister said Pakistan will go for an IMF programme with at least three year duration. He expressed the confidence that growth rate will be bet­ter in the next financial year. Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb also said on Friday that as the country looks to al­leviate a full-scale economic crisis Pakistan will discuss an Extended Fund Facility (EFF) with the International Mone­tary Fund (IMF) in Washing­ton next month, “We have ex­pressed our strong interests in an Extended Fund Facility with the IMF, but the quan­tum is not clear yet,” Aurang­zeb said at a media briefing, adding that the lender was “very receptive” to the re­quest. The US has also been “very supportive” in the mat­ter, the minister said.

are strong enough that it is able to pay its debts on time. He said the country is