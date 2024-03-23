Ignoring Provocations

Yet again, another important proceeding to determine the na­tional financial plan was marred by a display of political dis­cord. Officials from the Punjab government walked out of the Punjab Assembly, as a form of protest against PTI’s decision to dis­play the portrait of Imran Khan within the assembly hall.

This placement of a portrait by the SIC may have led to an even more chaotic scene than anticipated by PTI members, with all attention di­verted from the budgeting plan to the immediate removal of the por­trait by PML-N lawmakers. For better or for worse, these are the men and women we have collectively placed our faith in as the nation hangs on by a thread, and to see such antics repeatedly being given undue at­tention in parliamentary proceedings is not a sign of political maturity.

While political friction has always been an overarching issue in our proceedings, PML-N has much bigger fish to fry at the moment than to focus on the breaches of morality in its proceedings. This is a time for careful planning, policy implementation and most impor­tantly, a sense of cohesion. PTI’s antics are mainly aimed for their own base’s consumption, and understandably so. But such reac­tions by the ruling party are not warranted unless these obvious provocations have an actual bearing on governance. The fact that these gestures are garnering such reactionary responses shows the cyclical nature of our ruling parties in their temperament towards opposition. When PTI first came into power, their staunchest crit­ics largely complained about the party’s cult-like personality and their emotional responses to situations rather than having a calm and professional approach. Getting charged up by pictures in na­tional proceedings would make the current government just as sus­ceptible to being perceived in such a way.

PML-N has to rise above such petty tactics and focus on substan­tive issues. Instead of addressing concerns about the budget alloca­tion, much of the debate’s time was devoted to political rhetoric and symbolism. There is clearly plenty of room for valid criticism as far as governance is concerned, but it needs to be reserved for legiti­mate issues that are plaguing us. Prioritising national interest over tit-for-tat exchanges is needed now more than ever.