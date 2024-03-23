Ignoring Provocations

Yet again, another important proceeding to determine the national financial plan was marred by a display of political discord. Officials from the Punjab government walked out of the Punjab Assembly, as a form of protest against PTI’s decision to display the portrait of Imran Khan within the assembly hall.
This placement of a portrait by the SIC may have led to an even more chaotic scene than anticipated by PTI members, with all attention diverted from the budgeting plan to the immediate removal of the portrait by PML-N lawmakers. For better or for worse, these are the men and women we have collectively placed our faith in as the nation hangs on by a thread, and to see such antics repeatedly being given undue attention in parliamentary proceedings is not a sign of political maturity.
While political friction has always been an overarching issue in our proceedings, PML-N has much bigger fish to fry at the moment than to focus on the breaches of morality in its proceedings. This is a time for careful planning, policy implementation and most importantly, a sense of cohesion. PTI’s antics are mainly aimed for their own base’s consumption, and understandably so. But such reactions by the ruling party are not warranted unless these obvious provocations have an actual bearing on governance. The fact that these gestures are garnering such reactionary responses shows the cyclical nature of our ruling parties in their temperament towards opposition. When PTI first came into power, their staunchest critics largely complained about the party’s cult-like personality and their emotional responses to situations rather than having a calm and professional approach. Getting charged up by pictures in national proceedings would make the current government just as susceptible to being perceived in such a way.
PML-N has to rise above such petty tactics and focus on substantive issues. Instead of addressing concerns about the budget allocation, much of the debate’s time was devoted to political rhetoric and symbolism. There is clearly plenty of room for valid criticism as far as governance is concerned, but it needs to be reserved for legitimate issues that are plaguing us. Prioritising national interest over tit-for-tat exchanges is needed now more than ever.