Interim bail of Qaisara Elahi, others confirmed in Ring Road extension case

LAHORE - An anti-corruption court on Friday confirmed the interim bail of former chief minister Chaudhry Parvez Ela­hi’s wife, Qaisara Elahi, son Rasikh Elahi, and daughter-in-law Zahra Ela­hi in the Ring Road extension project case.

The court also confirmed the in­terim bail of co-accused former direc­tor-general of Lahore Development Authority (LDA) Amir Ahmad Khan in the case.

The court directed the accused to furnish surety bonds of Rs 500,000 each to avail the relief.

Anti-Corruption Court Judge Safdar Ali Bhatti announced the decision fol­lowing conclusion of arguments by the parties on the bail petitions of the accused. Qaisara Elahi and the other accused appeared during the proceedings and marked their atten­dance.

Petitioners’ counsel argued that Parvez Elahi had already been dis­charged in the case. They submitted that Parvez Elahi did not take any il­legal action and that the extension of Ring Road was approved in accor­dance with the LDA laws. They plead­ed with the court to confirm the bails of their clients.

However, a prosecutor for the Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) Pun­jab argued that Parvez Elahi misused his powers and approved the Ring Road extension project to benefit his family members. He submitted that the price of the 300-acre land, owned by the Parvez Elahi family increased many times as a result of the decision. He pleaded with the court to dismiss the bail petitions of the accused.

The ACE Punjab had registered a case against Chaudhry Parvez Elahi and others, alleging that the former chief minister approved the Ring Road extension project to benefit his family’s land ownership.