International Water Day highlights importance of sustainable water management

ISLAMABAD - The International Day of Water was celebrated worldwide on Friday, with Pakistan actively partici­pating in the global observance.

This year’s theme, “Leveraging Water for Peace,” underscored the critical role water plays in our eco­systems, economies, and lives. Despite progress, mil­lions globally still lack access to clean drinking water and sanitation, emphasizing the urgent need for col­lective action, reported PTV.

The day kicked off with a symbolic ceremony at Pa­kistan’s iconic Indus River, attended by government officials, environmentalists, and community leaders. Participants came together to honor Pakistan’s rich water heritage, vowing to protect this invaluable re­source for future generations.

March 22nd marks International Water Day, unit­ing communities, organizations, and governments in advocating for water conservation and equitable ac­cess to clean water resources. This global platform raises awareness about freshwater’s significance and advocates for sustainable water management.

Pakistan echoed this call for action, reaffirming its commitment to addressing water challenges and promoting sustainability. Innovative technologies and practices, such as desalination plants and wa­ter-efficient agricultural techniques, are being em­braced to combat water scarcity and pollution.

Mohammad Nawaz, an expert in water reserve management, stressed the urgency of safeguarding water resources. He highlighted the unsustainable use of underground water sources and the need to capture rainwater through small dams and ponds for domestic use and conservation.

He emphasized the importance of monitoring and balancing water systems to address challenges posed by climate change.

Dr. Shakeel, a specialist in Climate Change and Wa­ter Governance, emphasized the importance of cre­ating awareness and changing behaviors to conserve sweet water for drinking and utilize rainwater for other purposes.

Despite progress, challenges persist, especially in regions facing water stress and conflict. Pollution, over-extraction, and unequal distribution exacerbate water insecurity, highlighting the need for collective action to safeguard this precious resource.

On International Water Day, let us recommit our­selves to water conservation and equitable access, recognizing water as a fundamental human right. Through collaboration and solidarity, we can ensure a sustainable and water-secure future for genera­tions to come.

As Pakistan and the world celebrate International Water Day, the message is clear: collective efforts are crucial to ensure water security, promote peace, and foster sustainable development for present and fu­ture generations.