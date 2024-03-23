Jordan coach eyes goal glut to secure top spots in FIFA WC Qualifiers

LAHORE - Jordan football coach Hussein Ammouta vows to boost their goal tally in the upcoming home fixture against Pakistan in the FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers to solidify their standing in Group D.

In a recent post-match press conference, Ammouta high­lighted the importance of capi­talizing on every opportunity against Pakistan. “Our aim was to maintain strong offensive pressure during the game, and we plan to intensify this ap­proach in our next encounter. Maximizing our goal count is crucial, as it could be the de­ciding factor for the top posi­tions in our group,” he said.

Despite walking away with a win, Ammouta acknowledged room for improvement, ex­pressing his team’s resolve to enhance their goal-scoring ca­pabilities in the forthcoming match. “While securing three points was essential, we be­lieve we had the potential to score even more. Correcting our mistakes and optimizing our chances against Pakistan is our priority,” he added.

Jordanian winger Mousa Al Tamari, celebrated for scoring twice in the match, shared his relief after compensating for a missed penalty. “Scoring after a missed penalty was a mo­ment of redemption for me,” he said.

Reflecting on the team’s per­formance and the potential impact of having a domestic league, Yousuf Butt, Pakistan’s goalkeeper, remarked on the gradual improvement. “With regular league matches, play­ers would likely be more pre­pared from the get-go. Despite some early nerves, we man­aged to create opportunities as the game progressed.”

Pakistan coach Stephen Con­stantine provided an insight into the challenges faced in building the national team amidst the absence of a do­mestic league. He lauded his players for their spirited per­formance against a seasoned Jordanian side. “Considering the constraints, our team dis­played remarkable determi­nation and character. Players like Mohammad Saddam and Adeel Younis showed promis­ing signs on their international debut,” he noted.

He concluded with optimism for the rematch, emphasizing the team’s resilience and learn­ing curve. “Despite a challeng­ing start, the team’s resolve was evident. We are committed to enhancing our performance for the next game against Jor­dan,” Constantine affirmed.