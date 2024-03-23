KP minister for strong primary health care on district level

PESHAWAR - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Minister for Health, Syed Qasim Ali Shah, empha­sized the importance of bolstering the Primary Health Care system at the dis­trict level to alleviate the burden on major hospitals in Peshawar.

During a training workshop for Lady Health Workers’ coordinators under the Primary Health Care Reform pro­ject, Minister Shah highlighted the need for enhancing the system to en­sure the provision of basic healthcare facilities across health centers and DHQ hospitals in the province.

He underscored the necessity of teamwork in overcoming challeng­es within the health system, empha­sizing his commitment to provid­ing optimal healthcare, particularly in underserved regions. Minister Shah assured prompt resolution of issues faced by Lady Health Work­ers (LHWs), emphasizing the par­amount importance of prioritizing public health.

In tandem with Minister Shah’s re­marks, Director General Health Servic­es Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Dr. Shaukat Ali, reiterated the significance of em­powering Lady Health Workers to for­tify the Primary Health Care system, pledging continuous support for im­proved healthcare provision.

Dr. Ikramullah, Director of the Pri­mary Health Care Reforms Project, elucidated that the workshop aimed to augment the capabilities of dis­trict Lady Health Workers coordina­tors, fostering better understanding of project objectives, scope, and antic­ipated outcomes.

Anticipated outcomes from the workshop include enhanced coordi­nation between the Primary Manage­ment Unit and District Health Com­mittee, facilitating timely data updates and improved reporting mechanisms. Regional Director-General Hazara Di­vision, Dr. Shah Faisal, Director Pub­lic Health Dr. Arshad Ali, Director IMU Dr. Ijaz, and senior officers from the Health Department were also present at the event.