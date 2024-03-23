KP minister for strong primary health care on district level

PESHAWAR - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Minister for Health, Syed Qasim Ali Shah, emphasized the importance of bolstering the Primary Health Care system at the district level to alleviate the burden on major hospitals in Peshawar.
During a training workshop for Lady Health Workers’ coordinators under the Primary Health Care Reform project, Minister Shah highlighted the need for enhancing the system to ensure the provision of basic healthcare facilities across health centers and DHQ hospitals in the province.
He underscored the necessity of teamwork in overcoming challenges within the health system, emphasizing his commitment to providing optimal healthcare, particularly in underserved regions. Minister Shah assured prompt resolution of issues faced by Lady Health Workers (LHWs), emphasizing the paramount importance of prioritizing public health.
In tandem with Minister Shah’s remarks, Director General Health Services Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Dr. Shaukat Ali, reiterated the significance of empowering Lady Health Workers to fortify the Primary Health Care system, pledging continuous support for improved healthcare provision.
Dr. Ikramullah, Director of the Primary Health Care Reforms Project, elucidated that the workshop aimed to augment the capabilities of district Lady Health Workers coordinators, fostering better understanding of project objectives, scope, and anticipated outcomes.
Anticipated outcomes from the workshop include enhanced coordination between the Primary Management Unit and District Health Committee, facilitating timely data updates and improved reporting mechanisms. Regional Director-General Hazara Division, Dr. Shah Faisal, Director Public Health Dr. Arshad Ali, Director IMU Dr. Ijaz, and senior officers from the Health Department were also present at the event.