Saturday, March 23, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

KW&SC celebrates world water day

Staff Reporter
March 23, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

KARACHI  -  Karachi Water and Sewerage Corporation (KW&SC) CEO, Engineer Syed Salahuddin Ahmed, expressed pride in the corporation’s progress on the occasion of World Water Day, March 22. De­spite facing numerous civic challenges, KW&SC continues to excel in ensuring adequate water sup­ply and sewerage services for Karachi. Engineer Syed Salahuddin Ahmed highlighted KW&SC’s efforts in increasing revenue and implementing digital innovations to curb illegal connections. Prioritizing efficient services and sustainability, KW&SC is committed to equitable water distribu­tion, especially in informal settlements, to reduce waterborne diseases. Underlining the importance of financially viable solutions and advanced tech­niques to meet evolving water needs, KWSC has increased revenue recovery by 35 percent over the past year by eliminating illegal connections, secur­ing up to 25 million gallons of water per day for fair distribution among citizens.

Russia, China veto US-proposed UN resolution on Gaza ceasefire

Tags:

Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-03-22/Lahore/epaper_img_1711079829.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024