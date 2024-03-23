KW&SC celebrates world water day

KARACHI - Karachi Water and Sewerage Corporation (KW&SC) CEO, Engineer Syed Salahuddin Ahmed, expressed pride in the corporation’s progress on the occasion of World Water Day, March 22. De­spite facing numerous civic challenges, KW&SC continues to excel in ensuring adequate water sup­ply and sewerage services for Karachi. Engineer Syed Salahuddin Ahmed highlighted KW&SC’s efforts in increasing revenue and implementing digital innovations to curb illegal connections. Prioritizing efficient services and sustainability, KW&SC is committed to equitable water distribu­tion, especially in informal settlements, to reduce waterborne diseases. Underlining the importance of financially viable solutions and advanced tech­niques to meet evolving water needs, KWSC has increased revenue recovery by 35 percent over the past year by eliminating illegal connections, secur­ing up to 25 million gallons of water per day for fair distribution among citizens.