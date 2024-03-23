KW&SC celebrates world water day

KARACHI - Karachi Water and Sewerage Corporation (KW&SC) CEO, Engineer Syed Salahuddin Ahmed, expressed pride in the corporation’s progress on the occasion of World Water Day, March 22. Despite facing numerous civic challenges, KW&SC continues to excel in ensuring adequate water supply and sewerage services for Karachi. Engineer Syed Salahuddin Ahmed highlighted KW&SC’s efforts in increasing revenue and implementing digital innovations to curb illegal connections. Prioritizing efficient services and sustainability, KW&SC is committed to equitable water distribution, especially in informal settlements, to reduce waterborne diseases. Underlining the importance of financially viable solutions and advanced techniques to meet evolving water needs, KWSC has increased revenue recovery by 35 percent over the past year by eliminating illegal connections, securing up to 25 million gallons of water per day for fair distribution among citizens.