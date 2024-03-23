LCCI chief calls for building dams

LAHORE - The Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry organized a seminar on clean water on the occa­sion of World Water Day in collaboration with Al Khidmat Foundation. President LCCI Kashif Anwar chaired the seminar while Director General Agricul­ture Punjab Malik Muhammad Akram, Vice Presi­dent of Al Khidmat Foundation, Ahsan Ullah Waqas, President Central Punjab Ikram Ul Haq, President of Lahore High Court Bar Asad Manzoor Butt, as well as LCCI Executive Committee member Muhammad Ejaz Tanveer was also present in the seminar.

Central to the discussions was the urgent need to safeguard water resources and combat the sig­nificant wastage of water resources, amounting to billions of dollars annually, which ultimately flows into the ocean. LCCI President Kashif Anwar stated that the biggest issue in the country right now is the water problem. The economic issue is also due to it; if resolved, the economy will improve. Dams have not been built in the country, water reser­voirs have not been constructed, he said adding, Pakistan is among the countries most affected by climate change globally. The President of Lahore Chamber of Commerce said that due to floods, the country incurs losses of billions of dollars annually.

Even if we start working on water reservoirs and dams today, it will take us ten years to build them. He said that we import fuel worth almost twenty billion dollars every year. If we can build dams, we can also generate cheap electricity and reduce import bills. Kashf Anwar stated that we need to utilize modern technology. We need to treat waste water and prevent water wastage. It was previously said that taxes are low, now even water is scarce. Ahsan Ullah Waqas, representing Al Khidmat Foun­dation, outlined the organization’s comprehensive endeavors to provide clean water to communi­ties nationwide. He enumerated the impressive achievements, including the donation of 233 water filtration plants, 2776 wells, 13995 hand pumps, and other essential infrastructure, demonstrating Al Khidmat Foundation’s unwavering commitment to addressing water scarcity and improving public health outcomes. In the end, President LCCI Kashif Anwar distributed shields among the participants.