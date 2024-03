LAHORE - The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Friday dismissed a petition challenging an amendment to the Elec­tions Act 2017 aimed at reducing the disqualifi­cation period for a parliamentarian under Article 62(1)(f) of the Constitution from life to five years. Justice Shahid Bilal Hassan announced the re­served verdict on a petition filed by Munir Ahmad. The court had reserved the verdict upon comple­tion of arguments by the parties on March 19.