LHC says factories’ power disconnections should be cut off for causing pollution

LAHORE - The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Friday remarked that if any plant or factory was found involved in spreading pollution, their electricity connections would be cut off. The court further remarked that no tire-burning plant should operate in Punjab after to­day. Justice Shahid Karim passed the remarks while hearing petitions filed by Haroon Farooq and others against ineffective measures to control smog.

During the proceedings, a counsel for the Ju­dicial Water and Environment Commission in­formed about the sale of dead chicken meat in the city, suggesting there should be slaughterhouses for chicken as well.