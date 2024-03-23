Low-cost housesconstruction to start in Sargodha soon: MPA

SARGODHA - Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz’s federal govern­ment, led by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, and the Punjab provincial government, led by Chief Minis­ter Maryam Nawaz, are utilising all resources for country’s development and public welfare. This was stated by PML-N MPA from PP-78 constituency, Rana Munawar Ghous, while talking to media, here on Fri­day. He said that following the directives of the Pun­jab CM, construction of low-cost housing units for low-income people would start in Sargodha soon, af­ter establishment of a cardiology hospital in the city. The MPA promised that those living in rented houses would be provided their own residences at afford­able prices in the district. He said the PML-N govern­ment believed in action, and not just promises.