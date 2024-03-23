Man kills pregnant wife, infant daughter in Lodhran

MULTAN - A man killed his pregnant wife with daughter aged one and half year in Kahror Pakka, district Lodhran, po­lice said. The accused identified as Ir­fan took lives of the duo after having constant dispute with the wife named Ruqaya Bibi.

On Friday, as the dispute over the unidentified reason within the couple escalated, the wife allegedly slapped the husband in a fit of rage. It infuri­ated the latter to the extent that he killed her by tightening cloth around neck of the wife.

It couldn’t stop anger of the man further even as he stifled the infant by pressing pillow on mouth of his infant until to stop her breathing.

Police Sadr Kahror Pakka shifted bodies of the duo to Kahror Pakka hospital for autopsy. The accused was arrested at the home with recovering cloth, pillow and other evidences used for committing the murder.

According to police, both of the wife and husband were close relatives in relation and used to indulge in fight soon after tying the knot that finally resulted in the tragic end.

SIX POS HELD

Multan Police claimed to have ar­rested six proclaimed offenders (POs) involved in serious crimes here in the district. Two pistols with cash were recovered from their possession.

The criminals were identified as Yaseen, Qaswar, Shahid, Allah Ditta, Akram and Imran. They were wanted to Allapa and Gulghast Police Sta­tions in robbery, rape, theft and other crimes. Police shifted them to Allapa police station.

NOTORIOUS DRUG DEALERHELD, OVER ONE MAUNDHASHISH RECOVERED

Burewala Police claimed to have ar­rested a notorious drug peddler and recovered over one maund hashish from his possession.

According to details, SHO Danewal police Muzamil Khan and his team on a tip-off raided and arrested notorious drug dealer named Zulfiqar and seized huge consignment of drugs from his possession.

He brought the drugs from outside area to sale it in Vehari district. DPO Vehari Muhammad Isa Khan hailed the police team and said that the raids would continue until complete elimi­nation of drugs from the district.

MARRIED WOMAN ENDS LIFEBY HANGING HERSELF

A married woman committed sui­cide by hanging herself with rope over domestic dispute here on Friday.

According to Rescue officials, a 53-year-old Nasim Akhtar wife of Ja­mat Ali resident of T-Chowk quarreled with her husband over domestic dis­pute. In a fit of rage, she tied her neck with rope and hanged with roof fan and committed suicide. Rescue 1122 shifted the body to Nishtar Hospital in presence of police.