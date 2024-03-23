Man stabbed to death over monetary dispute

SARGODHA - A man was killed over monetary dispute in knife at­tack here under the jurisdiction of Factory Area on Friday. A police spokesperson said that Naveed (29) had taken Rs10,000 as loan from Mazahar Hussain few days ago. On the day of incident, they both ex­change harsh words each other on payments issues. Resultantly, Mazahr Hussain killed Muhammad Nav­eed in knife attack. The police concerned reached the spot, shifted the body to hospital for necessary legal formalities. Further investigation was underway.

MAN GUNNED DOWN OVER ENMITY

A man was gunned down by his rivals over old enmities here under the jurisdiction of Bhagtanwala police station on Friday. A police spokesperson said that Muhammad Ramzan resident of 9 ML had an old enmity with Muhammad Ameer over some do­mestic issues. On the day of incident, Muhammad Ramzan killed Muhammad Ameer after opening fire at him. The police concerned reached the spot shifted the body to nearby hospital for necessary le­gal formalities. Further investigation was under way.