Manual domicile issuance suspended in Khyber

Our Staff Reporter
March 23, 2024
KHYBER  -  The manual issuance of Domicile certificates to citi­zens in district Khyber was suspended from Thurs­day last (March 21, 2024), announced the Deputy Commissioner on Friday. According to a statement re­leased by the DC Office, this decision came in line with the directive from the provincial government of Khy­ber Pakhtunkhwa. Henceforth, residents of the area will have to obtain their domicile certificates online.

To avail themselves of this facility, individuals can download the application form from cfc.kp.gov.pk or acquire the CFC application from the Google Play Store. The district administration emphasized the importance for residents of Khyber to download the application to take advantage of this online service.

Our Staff Reporter

