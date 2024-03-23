March 23 is a day to remember two nation ideology: Aleem Khan

LAHORE - President Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party and Federal Minister for Privatization and Investment Board Abdul Aleem Khan has said in his message of congratulations to the nation on the occasion of March 23 Pakistan Day that today is a day to remember the two-nation ideology and celebrate as the foundation of Pakistan. He added that this day is a symbol of love for the country and national to pride on Pakistan Day for which we all have to reiter­ate our pledge to play our full role in the service of the country and the nation. Federal Minister Abdul Aleem Khan said in his congratula­tory message on Pakistan Day that March 23 is a cause of unity for the entire nation and we have to face the situation collectively and embrace this country to new goals of devel­opment and success. Today teaches us to follow the orders of Quaid and Iqbal in true letter and spirit, Abdul Aleem Khan added. Federal Min­ister said that protecting the ideo­logical basis of the homeland is our common responsibility, we have to solve poverty alleviation, economic improvement and other problems through our own resources. In his statement, Federal Minister Abdul Aleem Khan further said that there is a need to address our shortcom­ings as this land is rich in natural resources. Youth is our capital and through better policies we can real­ize the dream of a brilliant future. Federal Minister Abdul Aleem Khan said that the country is currently in safe hands due to the endless sacri­fices of Pakistan Forces.