Minister announces solarisation plan for colleges

PESHAWAR - Provincial Minister Meena Khan Afridi visited colleges in Khyber district accompa­nied by principals to address challenges and outline reforms. Focus was on colleges in Tehsil Bara and Jamrud.

During the visit, Afridi was briefed on the difficul­ties faced by these colleges. He announced plans to solarize all colleges, emphasizing the importance of sustainable energy solutions.

Afridi highlighted the need for improved facilities and quality education. He stressed the importance of introducing market-oriented programs to facilitate employment opportunities for graduates.

The Minister emphasized the significance of a proper employment system to prevent unemploy­ment among educated youth. Plans for reforms in the education system were discussed to align with mar­ket demands and provide avenues for employment