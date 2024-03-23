Minister says ‘no’ to pressures regarding cancellation of 359 allotments in Federal Lodges

ISLAMABAD - The Ministry of Housing and Works has decided to get vacated all the federal lodges currently occupied by the non entitled people.
After getting strict directions from the Federal Minister for Housing and Works Mian Riaz Hussain Perzada, final notices regarding cancellation of allotments have already been issued to a total of 359 people in the last week. Now, concerned officials informed that as per the rules, a final hearing opportunity would be given by these residents by Federal Secretary Housing, who will then pass a speaking order in this regard.
However, reliable source confirmed that the Federal Minister Mian Riaz Perzada has sustained all the pressures and decided not to extend any undue favour to anybody and directed to dealt with this matter as per the rules.
The allotments were cancelled of these individuals as the Prime Minister approved an amendment to the rules for allotment in federal government hostels and lodges, restricting eligibility to only civil servants for accommodation in November 2023.
Previously, all federal government employees from various departments, including autonomous and semi-autonomous government departments and corporations, were eligible for accommodation in these hostels and lodges.
There are a total of five such facilities in Islamabad, catering to the housing needs of federal government employees on a semi-permanent basis during their postings in the city.
Federal Lodge 1, Federal Lodge 2, Gulshan-e-Jinnah, and Chummari Hostel are allocated to both male and female government employees, while Fatima Jinnah Hostel is exclusively reserved for female officers.
According to the rules, accommodations in these lodges are allocated for a specified period, but records indicate that people retain possession for extended periods on various pretexts.
However, as these lodges were allocated to every federal government employee with a grade of 17 and above, availability for civil servants became increasingly challenging, leading to court litigations. As a result, the Ministry of Housing and Works moved a summary in this regard, under the intervention of the Islamabad High Court, proposing that these hostels and lodges be exclusively reserved for civil servants rather than being open to all federal government employees.