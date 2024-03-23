Minister says ‘no’ to pressures regarding cancellation of 359 allotments in Federal Lodges

ISLAMABAD - The Ministry of Housing and Works has decid­ed to get vacated all the federal lodges currently occupied by the non entitled people.

After getting strict directions from the Federal Minister for Housing and Works Mian Riaz Hussain Perzada, final notices regarding cancellation of allot­ments have already been issued to a total of 359 people in the last week. Now, concerned officials informed that as per the rules, a final hearing opportunity would be given by these residents by Federal Secretary Housing, who will then pass a speaking order in this regard.

However, reliable source con­firmed that the Federal Minister Mian Riaz Perzada has sustained all the pressures and decided not to extend any undue favour to anybody and directed to dealt with this matter as per the rules.

The allotments were cancelled of these individuals as the Prime Minister approved an amend­ment to the rules for allotment in federal government hostels and lodges, restricting eligibility to only civil servants for accommo­dation in November 2023.

Previously, all federal govern­ment employees from various departments, including autono­mous and semi-autonomous government departments and corporations, were eligible for accommodation in these hostels and lodges.

There are a total of five such fa­cilities in Islamabad, catering to the housing needs of federal gov­ernment employees on a semi-permanent basis during their postings in the city.

Federal Lodge 1, Federal Lodge 2, Gulshan-e-Jinnah, and Chum­mari Hostel are allocated to both male and female government employees, while Fatima Jinnah Hostel is exclusively reserved for female officers.

According to the rules, accom­modations in these lodges are allocated for a specified period, but records indicate that people retain possession for extended periods on various pretexts.

However, as these lodges were allocated to every federal gov­ernment employee with a grade of 17 and above, availability for civil servants became increas­ingly challenging, leading to court litigations. As a result, the Ministry of Housing and Works moved a summary in this re­gard, under the intervention of the Islamabad High Court, pro­posing that these hostels and lodges be exclusively reserved for civil servants rather than being open to all federal govern­ment employees.