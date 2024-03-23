Minister stresses vital role of in-farm water management

PESHAWAR - The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Agriculture, Muhammad Sajjad, un­derscored the vital role of in-farm wa­ter management in agricultural devel­opment. He emphasized that ensuring the orderly arrangement of water for agricultural purposes in the province is paramount. Expressing concern over potential water scarcity due to global climate change, he urged the sector to adopt better planning promptly.

Acknowledging the efforts of the ag­ricultural sector in supplying water for agricultural development, Minis­ter Sajjad advocated for the adoption of modern methods to prevent water wastage during irrigation and to en­sure its protection. These remarks were made during his visit to the Directorate General of Farm Water Management in Peshawar, where he received a briefing on in-farm water management.

During the visit, Director Gener­al Javed Iqbal briefed the Provincial Minister on the department’s activi­ties, achievements, and future strate­gies. Additional Director General Na­seer Rehman and other officials were also present. The Minister was up­dated on ongoing development pro­jects, emphasizing the importance of timely completion without compro­mising quality.

Minister Sajjad directed the author­ities to ensure the timely completion of development schemes and maintain high-quality standards.

He emphasized the need for a ro­bust strategy to prevent water wast­age and enhance agricultural produc­tion effectively.