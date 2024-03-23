Minister stresses vital role of in-farm water management

PESHAWAR - The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Agriculture, Muhammad Sajjad, underscored the vital role of in-farm water management in agricultural development. He emphasized that ensuring the orderly arrangement of water for agricultural purposes in the province is paramount. Expressing concern over potential water scarcity due to global climate change, he urged the sector to adopt better planning promptly.
Acknowledging the efforts of the agricultural sector in supplying water for agricultural development, Minister Sajjad advocated for the adoption of modern methods to prevent water wastage during irrigation and to ensure its protection. These remarks were made during his visit to the Directorate General of Farm Water Management in Peshawar, where he received a briefing on in-farm water management.
During the visit, Director General Javed Iqbal briefed the Provincial Minister on the department’s activities, achievements, and future strategies. Additional Director General Naseer Rehman and other officials were also present. The Minister was updated on ongoing development projects, emphasizing the importance of timely completion without compromising quality.
Minister Sajjad directed the authorities to ensure the timely completion of development schemes and maintain high-quality standards.
He emphasized the need for a robust strategy to prevent water wastage and enhance agricultural production effectively.