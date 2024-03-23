Minister urges KMU to expand colleges’ network to merged dists

PESHAWAR - Khyber Pakhtunkh­wa Minister for Higher Education, Archives, and Li­braries, Meena Khan Afridi, has urged officials of Khyber Medical University (KMU) to expand its col­lege network to the merged districts in collaboration with the Higher Education Department.

During her visit to KMU, the minister highlighted the university’s significant role in advancing medical education and fostering innovation within the sector. The visit included a presentation by Vice-Chancel­lor Prof Dr. Zia Ul Haq, who emphasized KMU’s dedi­cation to academic excellence and pioneering initia­tives in medical education.

The minister toured the KMU Teaching Hospital and Research Center, scheduled to open within the next two to three months. A handout issued here stated that the modern facility aims to meet patient needs while providing an enriching environment for faculty and students.

Minister Afridi commended KMU’s extension of nursing and allied health sciences programs to the Kurram district and urged similar initiatives in all merged districts, with the government’s full support.

Recognizing KMU’s transition to a paperless uni­versity and its introduction of computer-based ex­aminations through an e-office system, Meena Afridi praised the institution’s adoption of modern educa­tional methodologies.