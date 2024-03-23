Mohsin Naqvi inaugurates historic Inter-College Ramadan T20 Cup

LAHORE - Chairman PCB Syed Mohsin Naqvi in­augurated the first-ever Inter College Ramadan T20 Cup here at the Gaddafi Stadium. He also unveiled the glittering trophy during the opening ceremony which was attended by all 10 partici­pating colleges.

PCB COO Salman Naseer, Commis­sioner Lahore Division Mohammad Ali Randhawa, LRCA President Khawaja Nadeem, and Director Domestic PCB Abdullah Khurram Niazi also attended the opening ceremony of the historic Inter College Ramadan T20 Cup. Fol­lowing the opening ceremony, GCU took on MAO College in the first match of the tournament.

Speaking on the occasion, Chairman PCB Mohsin Naqvi said: “This Inter- College T20 tournament will help us unearth new and exciting talent not just in Lahore but in Karachi and Is­lamabad as well. Players from the grassroots level can ply their trade and make a name for themselves with this brilliant opportunity.”

LRCA President Khawaja Nadeem Ahmed expressed his gratitude towards Chairman PCB Mohsin Naqvi for start­ing the Intercollegiate event, reminisc­ing about the era when school and col­lege cricket were pivotal in discovering future national stars. “We are deeply thankful to Chairman PCB Mohsin Naqvi for revitalizing this crucial platform.

“There was a golden period when grassroots cricket served as a fer­tile ground for nurturing talents who would go on to dazzle on the interna­tional stage. With this renewed ini­tiative, we are setting the stage for unearthing top talents who will un­doubtedly leave a significant imprint on the international arena and bring laurels to our nation,” he added.

The tournament is set to take place in three major cities of Pakistan, including Lahore, Islamabadand Karachi. Matches in Karachi and Islamabad are set to kick off on 23 March.

CHAIRMAN PCB MOHSIN NAQVI EMPHASISES IMPORTANCE OF MERIT IN NATIONAL SELECTION

Chairman PCB Syed Mohsin Naqvi met national men’s team chief selector Wa­hab Riaz here at the Gaddafi Stadium, to discuss matters related to nationalselec­tion and preparation for the home T20I series against New Zealand.

COO PCB Salman Naseer and Director International PCB Usman Wahla also at­tended the meeting. Another agenda of the meeting also involved the selection of players for a fitness and conditioning camp in Kakul, Abbottabad, set to com­mence later next week. The chairman instructed to assemble a pool of players based on merit and performance. Chief Selector Wahab Riaz also presented a de­tailed report regarding the performances of various players in the recently con­cluded HBL PSL 9. Chairman PCB Syed Mohsin Naqvi said: “A pool of players se­lected purely on merit and performances will possess the ability to perform well at the highest level. The high performers of HBL PSL 9 should also be kept in mind and rewarded for their performances.”