Nation celebrates Pakistan Day today

ISLAMABAD - The nation will celebrate Pakistan Day on Saturday (tomorrow) with renewed pledge to work hard for the progress and stability of the country.
The day marks adoption of historic Lahore Resolution this day in 1940 that provided a framework for realization of the goal of a separate homeland for Muslims of South Asia.
The Day will dawn with 31-gun salute in the federal capital and 21-gun salute in provincial capitals.
Special prayers will be offered in mosques after Fajr prayers for the progress, prosperity and solidarity of the country. National flag will be hoisted on major government buildings.
The main feature of the day will be the to Justice,” the ISPR said. Meanwhile, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday strongly condemned the terrorist attack that took place in Dera Ismail Khan targeting a military convoy. According to the police report, the convoy was on its way to Tank from Dera Ismail Khan when a suicide bomber rammed an explosives-laden vehicle into the convoy, resulting in deaths and injuries of the soldiers. The prime minister, in a statement, prayed to Allah Almighty for higher ranks for the martyred soldiers and for patience to the bereaved families to bear the loss with fortitude. He said the Pakistan Army was resolved for the complete eradication of the scourge of terroris