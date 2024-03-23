Nation celebrates Pakistan Day today

ISLAMABAD - The nation will celebrate Pakistan Day on Satur­day (tomorrow) with renewed pledge to work hard for the progress and stability of the country.

The day marks adop­tion of historic Lahore Resolution this day in 1940 that provided a framework for real­ization of the goal of a separate homeland for Muslims of South Asia.

The Day will dawn with 31-gun salute in the federal capital and 21-gun salute in provin­cial capitals.

Special prayers will be offered in mosques after Fajr prayers for the progress, prosper­ity and solidarity of the country. National flag will be hoisted on major government buildings.

