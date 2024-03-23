New Sukkur SSP takes charge

SUKKUR - Abid Ba­koch, a Grade-18 officer of the Police Service of Paki­stan (PSP), assumed the charge as Sukkur Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) on Friday. After as­suming the charge, Baloch held a meeting with police officers and asked them to facilitate the citizens com­ing to their offices. He told the police officials that no high handedness with any citizen would be toler­ated. He also appealed to the citizens to cooperate with the police for elimi­nating crime and ensur­ing peace in the district. He said that the citizens could inform Rescue 15 in case of any suspicious ac­tivity around them.