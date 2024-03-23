NLPD organizes seminar on role of Urdu language in Pakistan Movement

ISLAMABAD - The National Language Promo­tion Department (NLPD) on Fri­day organized a seminar titled “the role of Urdu Language in Pakistan Movement” in connec­tion with Pakistan National Day celebrations to be held on March 23. The seminar was chaired by Chairman Higher Education Commission (HEC) Prof. Dr. Mukhtar Ahmed, while Prof Dr. Riaz Ahmed, former Director National Institute of Historical Cultural Research, Quaid-i-Azam University, Islamabad was the keynote speaker on the occasion.

The speakers at seminar high­lighted the importance and role of Urdu Language and said that it won’t be unjustified to say that Urdu language and two na­tion theory were inevitably in­dispensable for each other.

With reference to that, prior to the establishment of Paki­stan, the Muslims of subcon­tinent participated with great vigor with a conviction for Urdu language as their national lan­guage despite having other and thus made it possible to accom­plish the achievement of Paki­stan, they added.

The speakers further said that Urdu language not only emerged as a symbol of Muslim unity dur­ing the course of Pakistan Move­ment but it was also established that it had all the traits to be a powerful factor in affirming the need for a separate state for Muslims in Indo-Pak subconti­nent where they could be free to lead their lives according to their religion and culture. Director General NLPD Prof Dr Saleem Mazhar thanked Chairman HEC and Prof Dr Riaz Ahmed for their participation in the seminar.