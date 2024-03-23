North Korea and Japan World Cup qualifier called off, says AFC

TOKYO - North Korea’s World Cup quali­fier against Japan that was scheduled to be held in Pyongyang next week has been called off, the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) said on Friday. Ac­cording to a report from Kyodo News, North Korea, which has no formal diplo­matic relations with Tokyo, decided not to stage the match in Pyongyang over worries about infectious diseases in Japan. “The de­cision, taken in consulta­tion with FIFA and relevant stakeholders, comes after the AFC was informed on March 20 by the DPR Korea Football Association of the need to move the match to a neutral venue due to un­avoidable circumstances,” the AFC said in a statement. “The matter will now be re­ferred to the relevant com­mittees in FIFA with further updates to be communi­cated in due course.” DPRK is the abbreviation for the North’s official name, the Democratic People’s Repub­lic of Korea. Japan and North Korea are in Group B of 2026 World Cup qualifying, along with Syria and Myan­mar. Japan beat North Korea 1-0 in another qualifying match in Tokyo on Thurs­day. North Korea last hosted a men’s soccer international in Pyongyang in 2019 dur­ing the qualifying compe­tition for the 2022 World Cup. The country pulled out of that competition cit­ing health concerns related to the COVID pandemic. The North Koreans are also scheduled to stage home qualifiers against Syria and Myanmar in June. In Febru­ary, an Olympic qualifier be­tween the women’s teams of the two countries scheduled for Pyongyang was switched at the last minute to a neu­tral venue in Saudi Arabia. There was similar confusion over that match, with the Japan team departing for Jeddah four days before the scheduled kickoff without any confirmation of where the match would be played.