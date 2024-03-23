NY Superstar Strikers Secure Finals Spot

It’s been a triumphing journey for the debutant New York Superstar Strikers as they conquered the semis in an all-out power display against the Colombo Lions. Uniting their strengths, the world’s best legends including Chadwick Walton, Dan Christian, Rahul Sharma, and Alviro Petersen spoke about what went into making sure that they still performed their best and kept the game exciting.

Upon a splendid century by Chadwick Walton and an exceptional bowling display, the New York Superstar Strikers delivered a resounding 143-run victory over the Colombo Lions in the ongoing Legends Cricket Trophy 2024.

Talking about everything falling in place for New York Superstar Strikers, Chadwick Walton shares, “Playing in a team like New York Superstar Strikers helps. Many times just watching Alviro picking up was impressive also Chamara Kapugedera was great out there and when you play in a team like this it’s really good."

Sharing about scoring the third 50 of the tournament and getting along well with his team, Chadwick shares, “I am hopeful that the same can be repeated in the finals so we are going to try to repeat the same in the finals.”

The Strikers' opening pair of Chadwick Walton and Alviro Petersen forged a formidable 129-run partnership for the first wicket. Alviro Petersen, who contributed with 49 runs off 34 balls before being dismissed spoke on the unfortunate miss out on his half-century and forming a great partnership with Chadwick Walton, stating, “I think me and Chadwick, we enjoy ourselves and that’s important but at the same time we also know what to expect from a team point of view. Partnerships are important and once you set the platform you can score well and that has worked for us.”

With this remarkable win, the Superstar Strikers concluded the league stage with five victories out of six matches, securing the top spot in the team standings.