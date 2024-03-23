One wheeling claims life

ISLAMABAD/RAWAL­PINDI - One wheeling and speeding on Saturday claimed life of a young man at Margalla Road in capital while armed dacoits deprived many citizens of cash and mo­bile phones in Rawal­pindi, informed sources on Friday. According to sources, a young man namely Adnan met with a tragic accident dur­ing one wheeling and over speeding at Mar­galla Road, the limits of Police Station (PS) Golra. Resultantly, the young man suffered fa­tal injuries and died on the spot. The body of deceased was moved to Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) for autopsy, they said. Meanwhile, the area residents said that the youngsters daily organise one wheel­ing and motorycle race in the area and urged police to initiate legal action against them. On the other hand, the street crime went up in areas of police sta­tions Mandra and Jatli. According to sources, a gang of four dacoits have blocked a road by placing bricks and looted cash and mo­bile phones from three passengers. Similarly, two armed dacoits in­tercepted 2 citizens on gunpoint near Murid Railway Crossing in precinct of PS Mandra and snatched three mo­bile phones and cash. Likewise, robbers also deprived of citizen of Rs 500,000 cash near Railway Station in Gujar Khan while a clerk fell prey to dacoits and lost mobile phone whereas daocits robbed a stu­dent of cash in Bucha area. After committing the crime, the dacoits managed to escape from the scenes while police registered cases with no arrest or recov­ery so far.