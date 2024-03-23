One wheeling claims life

ISLAMABAD/RAWALPINDI - One wheeling and speeding on Saturday claimed life of a young man at Margalla Road in capital while armed dacoits deprived many citizens of cash and mobile phones in Rawalpindi, informed sources on Friday. According to sources, a young man namely Adnan met with a tragic accident during one wheeling and over speeding at Margalla Road, the limits of Police Station (PS) Golra. Resultantly, the young man suffered fatal injuries and died on the spot. The body of deceased was moved to Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) for autopsy, they said. Meanwhile, the area residents said that the youngsters daily organise one wheeling and motorycle race in the area and urged police to initiate legal action against them. On the other hand, the street crime went up in areas of police stations Mandra and Jatli. According to sources, a gang of four dacoits have blocked a road by placing bricks and looted cash and mobile phones from three passengers. Similarly, two armed dacoits intercepted 2 citizens on gunpoint near Murid Railway Crossing in precinct of PS Mandra and snatched three mobile phones and cash. Likewise, robbers also deprived of citizen of Rs 500,000 cash near Railway Station in Gujar Khan while a clerk fell prey to dacoits and lost mobile phone whereas daocits robbed a student of cash in Bucha area. After committing the crime, the dacoits managed to escape from the scenes while police registered cases with no arrest or recovery so far.