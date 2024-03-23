Opp to approach court, ECP over convening of KP Assembly session: Kundi

ISLAMABAD - Central Information Secretary of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Faisal Karim Kundi on Friday said opposition parties in Khyber Pakh­tunkhwa will approach the relevant court and the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to summon the provincial assembly session. The development comes after provin­cial Food Minister Zahir Shah Toru said that the KP Assembly session will not be held on Friday due to KP Governor Haji Ghulam Ali’s “illegal step” of summoning a session.

“The governor took an illegal step by writing a letter summoning the assembly session. In this regard, we have sought law department’s opin­ion, however, we haven’t received a reply yet,” said Toru. He added that the governor should not become a part of the opposition, adding that Governor Ali should leave his post if he does not know about his authority.

Kundi, during the presser in Is­lamabad on Friday, said his party had written a letter to the KP As­sembly speaker after which the governor had requested to con­vene a session. “They are worried about reserved seats being given to the opposition,” he added. “We request the KP Assembly speaker to administer oath to successful can­didates on reserved seats,” said the PPP leader, adding that the parties should raise their concerns on the elections on the relevant forums. Kundi alleged that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf was playing double game and resorting to hypocrisy.

He claimed the Senate elections on April 2 will be won by the rul­ing coalition in the centre. Kundi expressed concern over the actions of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government, accusing it of avoiding oaths on reserved seats and resort­ing to escape, thereby violating the Constitution. Kundi also criticized the Sunni Ittehad Council for creat­ing disturbances. However, he raised concerns about the possibility of the opposition not securing Senate seats.

“When the Chief Minister KP steps out of KP, he talks differently, but when he meets the prime minister, he becomes submissive,” Kundi re­marked, urging the KP chief minister to refrain from making irresponsible statements. Expressing grave con­cern over terrorism, Kundi empha­sized the sacrifices made by the forc­es’ young men in terrorist incidents. He reiterated Pakistan’s repeated calls to Afghanistan to cease using its land against Pakistan’s interests. He emphasized the need for all po­litical parties to unite on this issue.