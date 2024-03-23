Over 170,000 food hampers providedto poor families in DG Khan

DG KHAN - District government offi­cials were reaching out to the deserving families con­tinuing the distribution of ration bags in a transpar­ent manner as per orders of Punjab Chief Minister Mary­am Nawaz and over 50 per­cent of the target has been achieved with the distribu­tion of over 170,000 food hampers across the district.

District government spokesperson said on Fri­day that chasing a target of distribution of 202,654 ra­tion bags, the officials have so far distributed 170,546 food hampers among the poor families of the district.

Deputy Commissioner Mahr Shahid Zaman Luk said that the process of transporting the ration bags to the remaining deserv­ing families would be com­pleted soon adding that the process of verification of deserving families was also ongoing simultaneously with the distribution. He said that the 18-kilogramme package contains sugar, wheat flour (Atta), Ghee and gram flour (Besan) and rice.

RS 4M FINE IMPOSED ON PROFITEERS DURING THREE WEEKS

The price magistrates in­spected 34,828 shops dur­ing last three weeks from Mar 1 to 21 and imposed heavy fine worth over Rs4 million on profiteers and hoarders in the district.

District government spokesperson said on Fri­day that 111 violating shop­keepers were named in FIRs, another 351 were arrested on the spot and shops of 27 violators were sealed during three-week period.

Deputy Commissioner Mahr Shahid Zaman Luk said that price magistrates have been instructed to further intensify campaign against the elements in­volved in creating artificial price hike and profiteers.