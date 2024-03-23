Pacers put Sri Lanka in control as Bangladesh face early stutter

SYLHET - Skipper Dhananjaya de Silva and Kamindu Men­dis’ fighting centuries, fol­lowed by a rampant open­ing bowling spell led Sri Lanka to take early control of the first Test of the two-match series against Ban­gladesh.

Sent into bat first, Sri Lanka managed to accu­mulate 280 runs in the first innings despite a mar­athon 202-run partnership between Mendis and de Sil­va. The touring side, after getting off to a shaky start, lost wickets at an alarming rate and thus consequently slipped to 57/5. Following the debacle, Mendis joined his captain in the middle and the duo, partnered strongly to pull the visitors out of danger.

They batted sensibly for more than 40 overs and re­corded gutsy centuries in the process before Nahid Rana provided a much-needed breakthrough to Bangladesh by getting rid of Mendis. Sri Lanka cap­tain de Silva followed in his footsteps a couple of overs later as Bangladesh forced a comeback.

Kamindu Mendis and Dhananjaya de Silva re­mained the joint top scor­ers for Sri Lanka, scoring 102 runs each. Bangladesh bowlers then ran through the toothless Sri Lanka batting tail and conse­quently booked the tour­ing side on 280. Khaled Ahmed and Nahid Rana led the bowling attack for Ban­gladesh with three wickets each while Tajiul Islam and Shoriful Islam struck out a batter apiece.

In response to 280, Ban­gladesh were in a state of bother when the stumps were called as the home side were 32/3 with open­er Mahmudul Hasan Joy (9) and night watchman Taijul Islam (0) on the crease.