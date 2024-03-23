Pakistan Day: A symbol of national pride and unity

Pakistan Day is celebrated yearly with great enthusiasm and a steadfast commitment to up­holding the nation’s sovereignty and honour. The foundation of Pakistan is rooted in a distinct ideology, which was crystallized during the 1940 meeting of the Muslim League led by Quaid-e-Azam in Minto Park, Lahore. This pivotal event set a clear objective for the Muslims of the subconti­nent. Through the relentless ef­forts and unmatched leadership of Pakistan’s founder, the cre­ation of an independent nation in 1947 was achieved, setting a precedent for the world. Today, the Pakistani people remain deeply devoted to their country, readily sacrificing their lives and resources for its security. Paki­stanis have consistently dem­onstrated through their actions that they will not tolerate any threats to their homeland. His­torical evidence shows that the Pakistani nation has united to steer the country out of difficul­ties whenever faced with chal­lenges or conflicts.

There’s no doubt that unity and solidarity are the pillars of strength for this nation. In times of war, internal unrest, natural disasters like floods and earth­quakes, or any other challenging situation, Pakistan and its forces unite to tackle and lead through these trials. Pakistan’s found­er, Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, aimed to establish a robust and influential state. On Pakistan’s first anniversary in 1948, he addressed the na­tion, emphasizing, “Nature has blessed you with every blessing.” Although you have limited re­sources, the foundations of your kingdom have been firmly laid; now it is your job to not only build it but to build it as quickly as possible and as well as possi­ble. So go ahead and keep going.”

Pakistan Day serves as a re­minder of the nation’s duty to stand united and resilient against any plot targeting our beloved homeland. It highlights the pivotal role our youth can play in this endeavor. Recently, at a ceremony in Islamabad, Chief of Army Staff General Syed AsimMunir urged the youth to confront contemporary chal­lenges and counter any negative propaganda against the country and its people.

The nation is proactively tack­ling various challenges with stra­tegic initiatives in key areas like agriculture and the economy, guided by the SIFC framework. This approach indicates a future filled with prosperity and ad­vancement for the country. We all must remain committed to re­inforcing Pakistan’s foundation, with each person contributing their share. Everyone must take proactive steps towards the na­tion’s development and prosper­ity by actively participating and working hard.

Achieving national unity in­volves fostering a sense of har­mony, shared identity, and col­lective consciousness among the people and the state. This is a psychological and educa­tional endeavor aimed at cul­tivating unity and harmony. Political affiliation, religion, language, culture, tribal affilia­tions, castes, and ethnicity are crucial in this pursuit.

Reflecting on Pakistan’s his­tory and the two-nation theory offers significant lessons for contemporary Pakistani society. Currently, mainstream and so­cial media are often exploited by activists and propagandists who incite divisions for minor political advantages, under­mining national and common interests. Media outlets, includ­ing digital, electronic, and print media, should recognize their role in promoting national unity. Dedicating airtime on TV chan­nels for programs that foster national unity is crucial. The media is a pivotal entity that can advance national objectives and harmony. To progress, it’s essen­tial to reject any elements that drive division based on religion, ethnicity, politics, or provincial affiliations, which sow discord in Pakistani society.

When Pakistan is character­ized by peace, political and social stability, and a sense of national unity and harmony among its people, anything can be achieved. It’s crucial to recognize that Pak­istan’s future hinges on national integration, attainable through fostering social harmony across all segments of Pakistani society.

To fortify Pakistan’s security and make it impregnable, foster­ing an environment of national unity and solidarity is essen­tial. This entails bolstering the Pakistani armed forces for the country’s defense, prioritizing national integrity over indi­vidual differences and personal interests. The military’s role in combating terrorism, both domestically and internation­ally, is undeniable. Moreover, the armed forces have been instru­mental in aiding civilians during various disasters, from locust infestations to floods and earth­quakes, often risking their lives in the process. In times of adver­sity, the nation and the armed forces have consistently demon­strated unity, organization, and faith. As responsible citizens, we must adhere to Quaid’s unity, trust, and discipline principles, continually working toward our country’s security, stability, de­fense, and progress.

The essence of Pakistan’s strength and resilience lies in unity and harmony, principles epitomized by the annual cel­ebration of Pakistan Day on March 23. The grand parade at Shakarparian Parade Ground is a resounding display of this unity and resilience, showcasing the diverse yet cohesive spirit of the nation. This day commemorates the historic resolution that laid the groundwork for Pakistan’s creation and serves as a power­ful symbol of the unwavering unity that has propelled the na­tion through myriad challenges. The ethos of Pakistan, as envi­sioned by its founder, Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, is a testament to the power of collec­tive resolve and shared identity in shaping a prosperous, secure, and stable nation. As Pakistan continues to navigate the com­plexities of the modern era, it is imperative that every citizen, from the youth to the armed forces, contributes to reinforcing the national fabric. The parade on Pakistan Day serves as a re­minder of our shared goals and the strength that comes from standing together. Pakistanis can ensure their homeland’s ongo­ing development and defense by embodying the principles of unity, faith, and discipline and rejecting divisive forces. Let us all move forward with the spirit of “Pakistan Zindabad” - long live Pakistan - guiding our endeavors towards a bright, unified future.

MUHAMMAD QAMBER RAZA