Pakistan Day: A symbol of national pride and unity

Pakistan Day is celebrated yearly with great enthusiasm and a steadfast commitment to upholding the nation’s sovereignty and honour. The foundation of Pakistan is rooted in a distinct ideology, which was crystallized during the 1940 meeting of the Muslim League led by Quaid-e-Azam in Minto Park, Lahore. This pivotal event set a clear objective for the Muslims of the subcontinent. Through the relentless efforts and unmatched leadership of Pakistan’s founder, the creation of an independent nation in 1947 was achieved, setting a precedent for the world. Today, the Pakistani people remain deeply devoted to their country, readily sacrificing their lives and resources for its security. Pakistanis have consistently demonstrated through their actions that they will not tolerate any threats to their homeland. Historical evidence shows that the Pakistani nation has united to steer the country out of difficulties whenever faced with challenges or conflicts.
There’s no doubt that unity and solidarity are the pillars of strength for this nation. In times of war, internal unrest, natural disasters like floods and earthquakes, or any other challenging situation, Pakistan and its forces unite to tackle and lead through these trials. Pakistan’s founder, Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, aimed to establish a robust and influential state. On Pakistan’s first anniversary in 1948, he addressed the nation, emphasizing, “Nature has blessed you with every blessing.” Although you have limited resources, the foundations of your kingdom have been firmly laid; now it is your job to not only build it but to build it as quickly as possible and as well as possible. So go ahead and keep going.”
Pakistan Day serves as a reminder of the nation’s duty to stand united and resilient against any plot targeting our beloved homeland. It highlights the pivotal role our youth can play in this endeavor. Recently, at a ceremony in Islamabad, Chief of Army Staff General Syed AsimMunir urged the youth to confront contemporary challenges and counter any negative propaganda against the country and its people.
The nation is proactively tackling various challenges with strategic initiatives in key areas like agriculture and the economy, guided by the SIFC framework. This approach indicates a future filled with prosperity and advancement for the country. We all must remain committed to reinforcing Pakistan’s foundation, with each person contributing their share. Everyone must take proactive steps towards the nation’s development and prosperity by actively participating and working hard.
Achieving national unity involves fostering a sense of harmony, shared identity, and collective consciousness among the people and the state. This is a psychological and educational endeavor aimed at cultivating unity and harmony. Political affiliation, religion, language, culture, tribal affiliations, castes, and ethnicity are crucial in this pursuit.
Reflecting on Pakistan’s history and the two-nation theory offers significant lessons for contemporary Pakistani society. Currently, mainstream and social media are often exploited by activists and propagandists who incite divisions for minor political advantages, undermining national and common interests. Media outlets, including digital, electronic, and print media, should recognize their role in promoting national unity. Dedicating airtime on TV channels for programs that foster national unity is crucial. The media is a pivotal entity that can advance national objectives and harmony. To progress, it’s essential to reject any elements that drive division based on religion, ethnicity, politics, or provincial affiliations, which sow discord in Pakistani society.
When Pakistan is characterized by peace, political and social stability, and a sense of national unity and harmony among its people, anything can be achieved. It’s crucial to recognize that Pakistan’s future hinges on national integration, attainable through fostering social harmony across all segments of Pakistani society.
To fortify Pakistan’s security and make it impregnable, fostering an environment of national unity and solidarity is essential. This entails bolstering the Pakistani armed forces for the country’s defense, prioritizing national integrity over individual differences and personal interests. The military’s role in combating terrorism, both domestically and internationally, is undeniable. Moreover, the armed forces have been instrumental in aiding civilians during various disasters, from locust infestations to floods and earthquakes, often risking their lives in the process. In times of adversity, the nation and the armed forces have consistently demonstrated unity, organization, and faith. As responsible citizens, we must adhere to Quaid’s unity, trust, and discipline principles, continually working toward our country’s security, stability, defense, and progress.
The essence of Pakistan’s strength and resilience lies in unity and harmony, principles epitomized by the annual celebration of Pakistan Day on March 23. The grand parade at Shakarparian Parade Ground is a resounding display of this unity and resilience, showcasing the diverse yet cohesive spirit of the nation. This day commemorates the historic resolution that laid the groundwork for Pakistan’s creation and serves as a powerful symbol of the unwavering unity that has propelled the nation through myriad challenges. The ethos of Pakistan, as envisioned by its founder, Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, is a testament to the power of collective resolve and shared identity in shaping a prosperous, secure, and stable nation. As Pakistan continues to navigate the complexities of the modern era, it is imperative that every citizen, from the youth to the armed forces, contributes to reinforcing the national fabric. The parade on Pakistan Day serves as a reminder of our shared goals and the strength that comes from standing together. Pakistanis can ensure their homeland’s ongoing development and defense by embodying the principles of unity, faith, and discipline and rejecting divisive forces. Let us all move forward with the spirit of “Pakistan Zindabad” - long live Pakistan - guiding our endeavors towards a bright, unified future.
MUHAMMAD QAMBER RAZA