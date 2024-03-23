Pakistan Day celebrated with traditional zeal in Kamber

LARKANA - The district administration of Kam­ber-Shahdadkot celebrated the Paki­stan day with enthusiasm by staging rallies and chanting of Pakistan Zind­abad slogans on Friday.

A big public rally in this connec­tion was taken out from Bus stand road Kamber that passes all the im­portant thoroughfares of the Kamber city and concluded at SSP office.

The participants were carrying Pakistani flags and placards and ban­ners inscribed with slogans of Paki­stan Zindabad, Pakistan armed forc­es Zindabad. The rally was jointly led by the Deputy Commissioner Sajjad Ahmed Qadari, SSP Muhammad Kal­eem Malik and chairman of Pakistan defender and protector organiza­tion Yousif Shaikh, Where SSP and DC Kamber-Shahdadkot lays flowers wreaths on the Shuhda- e-Police and they offered prayers for the Martyrs who sacrificed their lives for the na­tional cause.

Speaking on the occasion Deputy Commissioner Kamber Shahdadkot Sajjad Qadri said that the day is cel­ebrated annually to mark the passing of the Lahore Resolution on March 23, 1940, which is a major milestone in the struggle for an independent state. He paid homage to the relent­less struggle of the founding fathers of the country. In a message on occa­sion, he called for making this region a cradle of peace by fighting for the development and prosperity of the country. He said that he was happy with the organization of Mohabbate Watan Pakistan Zindabad rally on behalf of the Protector of Pakistan Organization.

SSP Kamber-Shahdadkot Muham­mad Kaleem Malik said that the pro­grams organized by the Protector of Pakistan Organization regarding the Pakistan Day 23th March. He said, to­day is the day of pledge renewal.

Police are doing their duty regard­ing law and order in Kamber-Shah­dadkot district. He said that, here is peace and no violence under my supervision had occurred added that we had control the crime and fol­lowed the high official instructions to maintain the law and order.

Muhammad Youaif Shaikh while expressing his views said that the universe is kingdom of Allah Pak.

He said Pakistan is such a region with rich in which freedom and rights were given to people of all re­ligions without any discrimination of color, caste and creed. He also said that we are all defenders of Pakistan. We are standing side by side appre­ciating the valuable services of our Pakistani forces.

The patriotic Pakistanis participat­ed in the rally and chanting with the slogan of “forces of Pakistan Zind­abad”,

“Sindh Police Zindabad” and “Paki­stan Zindabad”. A large numbers of patriotic ambassadors, citizens, mi­nority peoples and School Students also participated in the rally.