Pakistan, Ethiopia determined to enhance business, trade ties

ISLAMABAD - Ambassador of Ethiopia to Islamabad Jemal Beker Abdula has said that his country considers Pakistan as a stra­tegic and reliable partner and that both the countries are determined to enhance their bilateral relations espe­cially business and trade ties.

He said that Ethiopia has been striv­ing to connect the whole region by sharing its resources with brotherly countries to ensure just and equitable development across the region. The en­voy was talking at Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry where he was accorded a warm welcome by Pres­ident Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari and other office bearers. He expressed gratitude for the support of Pakistan government in the start of Ethiopian Airlines’ op­erations in Karachi which is playing an important role in implementing ‘Look Africa and Engage Afrcia’ policy of Paki­stan to strengthen G2G, P2P and B2B relations between the two countries.

He added that his country wants to in­crease trade volume between the two countries and that for this purpose he is doing his best to start the Ethiopian Air­lines’ operations from Lahore and Islam­abad and that he is also contemplating to arrange a trip of business community to Ethiopia in the month of May. President Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry said that Pakistan highly values its ties with Ethiopia including trade and economic relations and that Ethiopian Air­lines’ is playing an important role in the promotion of the two countries’ relations.

He said that expansion of Ethiopian Air­lines operation to Lahore and Islamabad will surely connect Pakistan with African continent and prove beneficial for the business community of both the sides. He added that the Pakistani business com­munity is excited to reach out to Ethiopian entrepreneurs to explore new avenues of businesses and that Ambassador’s plan to arrange a visit of businessmen to Ethio­pia will be a milestone in strengthening two countries connectivity. Ahsan Zafar Bakhtwari stated that ICCI is also plan­ning to hold a Tourism Summit in May or June to which Ethiopian businessmen re­lating to Tourism will also be invited.

The ambassador highly appreciated the idea of former President ICCI Zafar Bakhtawari that ICCI would like to hold a Pakistan-Africa Business Froum in coming May by saying that it will defi­nitely play a vital role in further bring­ing the business communities of Paki­stan and Africa. Executive Members Ch Muhammad Ali, Raja Muhammad Imtiaz and former SVP ICCI Chaudhry Khalid also attended the meeting.