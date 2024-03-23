Saturday, March 23, 2024
Pakistan, Iran flags fly high at Azadi square

Web Desk
12:12 PM | March 23, 2024
National

The Azadi Square of Tehran was illuminated with the flags of Pakistan and Iran to mark the 84th Pakistan Day being celebrated on Saturday.

Taking to X, formerly Twitter, the embassy of Iran shared a video in which the Azadi Square could be seen decorated with the flags of Pakistan and Iran.

The embassy of Islamic Republic of Iran also congratulated the Pakistani people on the occasion.

“Tehran Azadi Tower is illuminated with Iran and Pakistani flag to show solidarity of the two brotherly nations,” read the post shared by the Iranian embassy.

We extend our heartiest greetings on the occasion of Pakistan Day to the people of Pakistan, it added.

Pakistani ambassador to Iran Mudassir Tipu thanked the Iranian government for the brotherly gesture.

The nation is celebrating Pakistan Day today with renewed pledge to work hard for the progress and stability of the country.

Armed forces display military might at Pakistan Day parade

The day marks adoption of historic Lahore Resolution this day in 1940 that provided a framework for realisation of the goal of a separate homeland for Muslims of South Asia.

The day dawned with 31-gun salute in the federal capital and 21-gun salute in provincial capitals.

