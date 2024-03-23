Pakistan, IsDB ink $200m agreement for Sindh Flood Emergency Housing Reconstruction Project

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan and Islamic Develop­ment Bank (IsDB) on Friday signed a financing agreement worth $200 million (188.70 million euros) for Sindh Flood Emergency Housing Recon­struction Project.

Dr Kazim Niaz, Secretary, Economic Affairs Division, and Dr Walid Abdelwahab, Direc­tor of IsDB Türkiye Hub, signed the financing agreement, which reflects confidence of international financial institu­tions in Pakistan’s economy and its future. The project aims to construct 700,000 houses, benefiting an estimated 4.2 million people in rural areas, supporting creation of 75,000 water, sanitation, and hygiene (WASH) facilities, and signifi­cantly improving conditions for over 1.3 million individuals.

In a significant addition to this, the two sides exchanged the IsDB’s Country Engagement Framework (CEF) Document (2023-25), outlining the medi­um-term strategic directions and priorities of the IsDB Group partnership with Pakistan up to 2025. The IsDB Group Country Engagement Framework is fo­cused on: (1) boosting recov­ery; (2) tackling poverty and building resilience; and (3) green economic growth which is in line with GOP’s vision and development priorities.

A delegation from Islamic De­velopment Bank (IsDB) led by Dr Walid Abdelwahab, Director, IsDB Regional Hub Türkiye is on a three-day visit to Pakistan from 22-24 March 2024. The delegation called on Ahad Khan Cheema, Minister for Economic Affairs, on 22nd March 2024.

Ahad Khan Cheema, Minis­ter for Economic Affairs, wel­comed the Director, IsDB and stated that the civilian award conferred upon President IsDB is a testament to the strong and enduring partnership between the Bank and GoP and acknowl­edgement of the efforts of the President IsDB in galvanizing the international support for the floods 2022 affectees, by pledging $4.2 billion. Dr Walid Abdelwahab thanked the Min­ister for Economic Affairs and informed that Pakistan is one of the founding members of the IsDB and the 3rd largest beneficiary of IsDB financing. He assured full support to the government’s development vi­sion and policies. Both sides agreed that relations can be further strengthened through mutual collaboration and part­nership. Ahad Khan Cheema, Minister for Economic Affairs, also witnessed the signing cer­emony of financing agreement.

The Minister for Economic Affairs appreciated the role and support of IsDB to Paki­stan at a very challenging time. He assured to further strengthen the relations with IsDB in the future. Dr. Walid, Director, IsDB, stated that IsDB Group remains commit­ted to supporting Pakistan in its journey towards recovery and prosperity through cli­mate-resilient infrastructure.