Saturday, March 23, 2024
Pakistan will not compromise on its sovereignty: President Zardari

Pakistan will not compromise on its sovereignty: President Zardari
Web Desk
2:11 PM | March 23, 2024
National, Headlines

 President Asif Ali Zardari has said that Pakistan will not compromise on its sovereignty.

Addressing Pakistan Day military parade in Islamabad today, President Zardari said “We will not allow any efforts by the terrorists or any group to destabilize our country”.

He said Pakistan faces various economic, social and political challenges. President Zardari said that a democratic government has been in place following the election. He said responsibility now rests upon all of us to collectively address the challenges.

He said Special Investment Facilitation Council has been established to improve the economy. He was confident that under this platform, foreign investments will develop the agriculture, livestock, minerals and mining, Information Technology and energy sectors.

He pointed out that Indian illegal occupation of Jammu and Kashmir is one of the main reasons of instability in the region. He condemned all illegal steps of India in Kashmir.

Pakistan’s President urged international community to take steps to halt massacre of Palestinian people and stressed that Pakistan will continue its support to the Palestinian cause.

Web Desk

